Mumbai: 3 men raped 22-year-old woman for over 2 years, blackmailed her using videos

3 men raped 22-year-old woman for over 2 years, blackmailed her using videos

In a shocking incident, three men allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman for over 2 years and blackmailed her using the filmed videos. The brutal crime happened in Mumbai's Malad area. Meanwhile, the Dindoshi police have booked all three accused and arrested two accused — Fayaz Shaikh, 31, and Sadiq Patel, 27, while the third, Nadeem, is absconding.

The woman, a resident of Scooter colony in Malad East, was raped for two and a half years. The woman lived with her husband and two-and-a-half-year-old son. Shaikh, one of the accused, also resided in the same locality and knew the woman and her husband.

According to the rape victim, on a day in 2018, accused Shaikh called her to his house on the pretext of some work and allegedly raped her at knife tip. He also filmed the video of the sexual assault and threatened to attack her with acid if she ever spoke about it. Later, he blackmailed her using those videos and raped her several times.

An year later, he shared the videos with his friend Patel along with her contact numbers, who also blackmailed the woman and raped her multiple times. When Nadeem got to know about it, he also started calling the woman and threatened to tell her husband about the two men.

In a bid to save her marriage, she agreed to meet Nadeem, who also raped her on several occasions.

However, this didn't end here, the woman was also being blackmailed and harassed via phone calls by other friends of the three accused.

Hoping the harassment would stop if she leaves Mumbai, the woman went to her native town for six months. However, they continued to blackmail her. She then informed her husband, after which they returned to Mumbai and registered a police complaint.

On September 29, police registered case under 376 (2) N, 354, 345 D, 506(2) including IT Act 66 E. Senior Inspector D S Kamble from Dindoshi police station said the accused are in police custody till October 2 and that they are looking for Nadeem.

