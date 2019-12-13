Kolkata: Elderly woman beheaded, stabbed multiple times, abdomen slashed open

In a shocking incident, the body of a 60-year-old woman was found beheaded and stabbed multiple times on Thursday morning at her rented apartment in Gariahat area in south Kolkata. The deceased identified as Urmila Kumari, originally from Punjab, used to live with her two sons who were out of town to attend a marriage.

“For two days the woman was alone. We are trying to contact her sons. This could be murder for gain or an act of vengeance. We are not ruling out any possibility,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma.

The elderly woman's body bore multiple stab wounds, Muralidhar Sharma said.

Sharma said that the killers did not touch the gold jewellery the woman was wearing or the cash but ransacked the wardrobes in the two rooms.

The killers not only severed the woman’s head but also slashed open her abdomen, he added.

“We cannot say for certain if anything valuable is missing from the house,” said the joint commissioner of police.

Local residents alleged that ever since a liquor shop opened next to the house where the victim lived they regularly witnessed unruly scenes on the streets and lodged complaints at the Gariahat police station.

Sharma said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the murder. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to trace the trail of the assailants, he added.

