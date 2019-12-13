Lucknow double murder: Couple found dead at home; gloves, cups recovered from site

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE Lucknow double murder: Couple found dead at home

The dead bodies of a couple were recovered from their residence in Lucknow on Thursday. The incident was reported from Sadatganj area of the city. According to the police, the dead bodies were found lying in a pool of blood. Some tea cups and gloves were also recovered from the spot.

Commenting on the incident, SP Kalanidhi Naithani said, "Police got the information that a couple was found dead in Sadatganj. We found some gloves and tea cups inside the house."

"We are investigating the case," the police further said.

Identified as Ilal Ahmed, the man and his wife hailed from Kanpur city of the state.

The couple was residing in a rented flat in the area since many years.

The relatives of the couple have also arrived at the spot and further interrogations are underway.

