Image Source : PTI Drunkard sets house on fire, killing self, 2 children in Bengaluru

A 45-year-old man in an inebriated state allegedly set his house on fire killing himself and his two children, including a daughter, in the city on Monday, police said.

His wife is battling for life at a government hospital, where she has been admitted with critical burn injuries, police said.

Neighbours noticed the fire and informed the fire brigade but by the time fire fighters could reach, the man, his 21-year-old daughter and 13-year-old were dead.

Police said the man was a drunkard and was unemployed whereas his wife and daughter were making a living by selling garlands.

Often there was quarrel in the family, police added.

A case has been registered.

ALSO READ| One arrested for double-murder in west Delhi

ALSO READ| Delhi: 4 held for smashing judge's car window, fleeing with bag