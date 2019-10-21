Image Source : PTI One arrested for double-murder in west Delhi

The police on Monday claimed to have solved a double-murder in north-west Delhi's Rohini and arrested one person. The motive behind the murders is said to be money loaned by the victim to the accused.

Police said Amit (30), a resident of Sector 28, Rohini, was reported missing along with his help Nikhil Gulati (40) on October 14. The report was lodged by Amit's brother Jaideep the next day at police station Shahbad Dairy. Amit originally belongs to Rohtak, Haryana.

Police said during investigation, it came to light that Amit had lent about Rs Six lakh to Naveen, who was yet to return around Rs two and half lakh. Amit kept a car belonging to Naveen as security.

"Amit and Naveen had spoken on the phone. Amit along with his help Nikhil went to meet Naveen to get the remaining money. An altercation appeared to have taken place between them on Oct 16-17, resulting in the murder of both Amit and Gulati," police said.

The bodies of the two were found in a canal in an area falling under police station K.N. Katju Marg on Octber 17 and were identified the same day by Outer North District police team.

One of the accused, Anthony Bagher, a resident of Khera Khurd in Delhi, has been detained. The search is on to nab the remaining accused persons, police said.

