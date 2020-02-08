Delhi: 26-year-old woman cop shot dead by fellow coursemate near Rohini East Metro Station

Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
Kumar Sonu Kumar Sonu
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2020 7:45 IST
A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near Rohini East Metro station on Friday night. SI Preeti Ahlawat was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station. As per the officials, a call about the incident was received around 9.30 pm and the cop received gunshot wounds on her head.

SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini), had earlier said, "We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected."

India Tv - SI Deepanshu, who is the alleged killer

SI Deepanshu, who is the alleged killer

Later it was found out that Ahlawat was shot dead by a fellow sub-inspector in the Delhi Police. SI Deepanshu, who reportedly shot down the female cop also shot himself. His body was later found in a car near Karnal district in Haryana. 

The two were reportedly coursemates and had joined Delhi Police together in 2018. The police is investigating into the matter as to why Deepanshu killed the female cop and the shot himself.

