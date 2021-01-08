Badaun rape-murder case: Main accused arrested, CM Adityanath orders stern action

Image Source : GOOGLE/FILE Badaun rape-murder case: Main accused arrested

Days after a 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a local temple priest, the main accused in the case. He was arrested from a nearby village in the district on Thursday.

The priest has been identified as Satyanand. Police said that he was hinding in the house of one of his followers. District Magistrate Kumar Prashant confirmed that Satyanand was taken into custody by cops from the house of one of his followers.

The 50-year-old anganwadi worker was gang-raped and murdered allegedly by the priest and his two accomplices in Budaun. While the priest was on the run, his two accomplices were arrested on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: UP horror: 50-year-old Anganwadi worker gangraped and murdered in Badaun

Police said that the post-mortem report confirmed rape, adding that the woman's leg and a rib bone too were found fractured and there were injuries in her private parts.

Prashant Kumar, ADG law and order, said that inspector incharge has been suspended for not taking timely action. He said that the STF will join the case as per the government's order.

The incident, which triggered an uproar in political circles, took place on Sunday and the matter came to light that night when the priest and his accomplices took the body to the victim's home, saying it was found in a dry well in the temple premises.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered 'strongest possible action' in the case.

The National Commission for Women too took note of the incident and decided to send a team of its members to probe the incident.