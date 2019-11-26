Image Source : FILE Vistara begins Mumbai-Colombo flight service

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday commenced its flight service between Mumbai and Colombo. "The airline now flies daily (except Wednesdays) between Mumbai and Colombo, making it the first to offer the choice of Premium Economy Class for travel between India and Sri Lanka, in addition to Economy and Business Class," the airline said in a statement.

The airline inaugurated its international operations in August 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai and Bangkok.

In the last seven months, the airline has expanded its fleet and network by close to 50 per cent each and has flown around 4.5 million passengers. At present, the airline connects 34 destinations through its nearly 200 flights a day served by a fleet of 27 Airbus A320 and 9 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

