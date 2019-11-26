Image Source : TWITTER Ahmedabad-born Indian woman Conservative nominee for UK poll

Indian origin Tamkeen Shaikh, born and raised in Ahmedabad, has been selected as the Conservative Party candidate for the Barking constituency for the December 12 UK elections.

"Delighted to be selected as the Conservative Party Candidate for Barking. Hard work begins now! #BlueBarking," Shaikh, who studied and worked as a journalist in India before coming to the UK, tweeted on being named candidate.

A staunch supporter of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit, Shaikh left home 14 years ago for a Masters in media and management in the UK. Married with two children, Shaikh is now working in the education sector. She says: "The reason I have joined politics and particularly the Conservative Party is, it's the best way to contribute to the society and the party believes in creating opportunities for business and innovation.

"Here the Parliament is pushing to have 50:50 representation of men and women and are encouraging women on a wider scale to get involved in politics. If elected my priority is to draw more investments in school, social enterprise, youth engagement, building family homes and care for the elderly."

"The mantra that has worked for me is ato be consistent and persistent' that will lead you to achieve your goals. Indians are a large economical contributors in UK and continue to do so. Indian community has integrated well within the community and are making huge progress in all sectors," she adds.

"Like the majority of Barking residents, I voted Leave and I want to get Brexit done. "You only have to look at the epidemic of fly-tipping, the state of Barking Station and our failing high streets to realise the Labour Party is failing us. We deserve better than Labour. I live in Barking, my children go to a local school and so I understand the needs of local people.

"We need an MP who will fight for more investment in our schools, improved care for the elderly and to give young people things to occupy them to keep them off the streets and give them a better future. "I want to see a thriving high street that will benefit social enterprises and small businesses, providing jobs for residents. I am your local candidate representing the local people of Barking and I will get Brexit done," she promised.

