Image Source : PTI IndiGo announces daily non-stop ATR flights on Buddhist circuit

IndiGo on Thursday announced the daily non-stop ATR flight services on the Buddhist circuit. The budget carrier will initiate flight operations on the Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata-Patna, Kolkata-Varanasi and Gaya-Varanasi routes along with additional frequency on Kolkata-Varanasi route.

The flights will connect Kolkata, Gaya and Varanasi. The services will be effective from August 8.

"As a part of our endeavour to enhance domestic connectivity, our ATR fleet helps us serve regional operations efficiently," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

"These flights will also help attract new tourist arrivals from around South East Asia, where IndiGo is adding a number of new routes into Kolkata over the next few months, including services from Vietnam, Hong Kong and China."

Currently, the budget passenger carrier with its fleet of over 200 aircraft offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic destinations and 19 international destinations.

Earlier on June 12, the airline had announced its entry into the Chinese market, starting its daily non-stop flight on the Delhi-Chengdu route from September 15 onwards.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said,"This is truly a milestone moment for all of us at IndiGo. India is witnessing a much higher growth rate with respect to aviation and currently, the India-China route is underserved by Indian carriers."

"China is a market with immense potential and holds prominent trade, cultural and tourism values. We hope to further strengthen this relation by announcing our entry into China," he added.