Vistara starts direct flight from Delhi to Male, Air India announces non-stop services on THIS route

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Vistara on Sunday started direct flights from New Delhi to the capital of the Maldives, Male. Additionally, Air India has announced that it will launch non-stop services between Kochi and Doha starting from October 23. Both airlines are part of the Tata Group.

"In addition to the 7x weekly service between Mumbai and Male, which has been getting very good response since its launch in March 2021, we are pleased to introduce our second route connecting this exquisite beach destination with Delhi," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said in a release.

Air India non-stop service from Kochi to Doha

In a separate release, Air India said it would start a daily non-stop service from Kochi to Doha from October 23. The flight between Kochi and Doha, operated with an A320 neo aircraft, will provide a total of 162 seats. This includes 150 economy class seats and 12 business class seats. It's worth noting that Air India also runs a daily direct flight from Kochi to Dubai.

Air India offers 47 non-stop flights each week

Air India has introduced a limited-time sale with attractive fares available on all India-US routes. This is likely to provide travellers with cost-effective options for flights between India and the United States. Air India offers 47 non-stop flights each week connecting cities in India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, to destinations in the United States, such as New York, Newark (New Jersey), Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Investments worth Rs 1,500 is expected in biogas segment at Renewable Energy India Expo 2023: IBA

Also Read: LPG price hike: 19-kg commercial gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 209, say sources

Latest Business News