Gautam Adani becomes world’s second richest person: Forbes data

Gautam Adani on Forbes list: Industrialist Gautam Adani, owner of Adani Group has become the world’s second richest individual, according to Forbes. The business tycoon has passed Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton to grab the second spot.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Adani and his family’s net worth as of early Friday stood at $155.4 billion against Arnault’s $155.2 billion.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk whose net worth stands at $273.5 billion has topped the Forbes list. He is followed by Adani, Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos whose net worth $$149.7 billion).

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is at eighth place with a net worth of $92.3 billion, followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth $105.3 billion), Larry Ellison (net worth $98.3 billion) and veteran Wall Street investor Warren Buffet (net worth $96.5 billion).

Gautam Adani for his visionary leadership was awarded the USIBC 2022 Global Leadership Award by the US Chamber of Commerce's US India Business Council (USIBC).

Billionaire industrialist Adani and advocate Karuna Nundy were also named by TIME magazine on Monday as among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022. Adani’s profile in the TIME says that “Adani’s once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods. Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire."

