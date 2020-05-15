Liquor home delivery in Maharashtra begins from today. Check how to register online

Image Source : AP Liquor home delivery in Maharashtra to begins. Here's how to register online

The home delivery of liquor in Maharashtra starts from 10 am from today, barring crowded districts like Mumbai, Nagpur, according to an order issued by the state excise department. The state government have allowed home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. 23 of the 36 Maharashtra districts have been allowed to operate liquor shops during the ongoing lockdown.

Mumbai and Mumbai suburban districts were operating liquor shops before closing on May 5 by the order of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the guidelines, retail shops are allowed to operate between 10 am and 6 pm, while maintaining social distancing and hygiene norms. However, as the shop owners had sought some more time for preparation, the service will start from Friday, the government resolution (GR) issued by the state excise department said.

"The home delivery of liquor will commence from Friday across the state, where the shops are already opened in the non-containment zones. One shop owner cannot appoint more than 10 delivery persons and one delivery person cannot carry more than 24 bottles of permitted liquor in one time," the order said.

Providing relief to the consumers, the government also ordered that the shop owners not to charge over and above the maximum price printed on the bottle.

Chandrapur, Wardha and Gadchiroli have been classified as dry districts, while Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani and Nagpur have been barred from operating liquor shops to open during the course of the lockdown.

The GR also made it clear that the online sale of liquor is an unwritten contract between the buyer and the seller, hence the state will not be a party to any possible dispute between them. "Despite the online sale, the liquor shops will have to adhere to the laid-down norms of physical distancing and sanitisation of its staff," the order said.

How to register?

Tipplers can log on to http://www.mahaexcise.com/ and register themselves.

Maharashtra Excise Department guidelines regarding the home delivery of liquor in the state:

Guidelines for customers

⦁ Customer must hold a permit to order alcohol

⦁ Customers can obtain a permit from the state excise department website

⦁ Orders can be placed through WhatsApp, SMS, or by directly calling up the store.

Guidelines for retailers

⦁ Retailers need to acquire passes persons from the Excise Superintendent of Police or the Deputy Superintendent of Police fro the delivery persons.

⦁ Valid ID cards will be issued for a limited period.

⦁ One retailer can engage not more than 10 people for home delivery service.

⦁ Only one order can be delivered by a person at once and not more than 25 units can be delivered by one person in a day.

