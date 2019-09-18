Image Source : SINGLE-USE PLASTIC BAN India Inc to Govt: Follow structured approach to ban single-use plastic; some items be exempt

With the government looking to ban single-use plastic, Indian industry has suggested to follow a structured approach on the move and sought exemption for certain items.

"CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) supports the phase-out of single-use plastics in a structured manner. In addition, the priority items of single-use plastics identified for the phase-out need to be decided through an inclusive consultative process," industry body CII said in a 'draft note on single-use plastic'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested the control on the use of plastics while addressing the CoP (Conference of Parties) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) here.

In his speech on August 15, Modi urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.

In the draft note, the chamber suggested that certain items may not be considered for immediate action.

Certain items include plastic or MLP (multi-layered plastic) packaging which is integral to manufacturing or packaging process or such plastic which is either made of recycled material or is completely recyclable.

It also sought exemption for plastic/MLP packaging which does not have any techno-commercially proven sustainable alternative.

It has suggested that plastic packaging/bottles used for pharma/health products, with capacities of lesser than 200 ml, designed to offer required dose of medicine/health supplement thereby minimising potential contamination should not be banned.

To follow a structured approach, it has recommended prioritising single-use plastic items; identifying policy/voluntary actions to address the priority single-use plastics; awareness creation to make it a public movement against these plastics; promotion of alternatives; and adequate monitoring and policy review.

The chamber has suggested for a baseline assessment to identify the single-use plastics with substantial impact on natural environment, along with the current causes, extent and impacts of their mismanagement.

"Targeted set of incentives needs to be identified in order to promote alternatives to single-use plastics," the note said.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to put an end to single-use plastic, Environment Secretary C K Mishra on Wednesday said the ministry has issued guidelines to states and union territories in the past and has been urging them to take the necessary steps to curb the use of single-use plastic.

