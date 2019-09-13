Image Source : PTI Plastic bucket protest by RJD against amended Motor Vehicle Act

Joining the bandwagon of dissenting voices against the amended traffic rules that have a provision for hefty fines for violators, Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders on Friday staged a unique protest.

Young leaders of the RJD put plastic buckets on their heads instead of helmets to protest against the increased fines.

"This law is an attack on over 80 per cent poor people of the country by the government. The country is already facing an economic slowdown. The government has already worsened the condition by implementing the GST and note ban, and now this new rule has come into force," said RJD Bihar state Secretary Ashu Pandey, who was among the protestors.

He said: "Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari hails from Maharashtra and the same state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with the Gujarat government is opposing the law".

Pandey also urged the Bihar government to change the law. "If Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar doesn't correct this rule or abrogate this law then the RJD will intensify the protest," he warned.

