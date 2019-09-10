HUGE RELIEF! Gujarat reduces fine under traffic violations up to 50%

The Gujarat government on Tuesday reduced fines on traffic violations up to 50 per cent. These will come into effect September 16 onwards.

Using phone while driving will attract Rs. 500 fine for the first time, and Rs 1,000 the second time. You will have to shell out Rs. 500 for not wearing helmet while the pillion rider will be exempted. Rs. 500 fine will also have to be paid for not wearing the seat belt.

If you are on a two-wheeler and not carrying your driving license, you will have to pay a fine of Rs. 2000. This will increase to Rs. 3000 for three-wheelers or four-wheelers.

Fine will be Rs. 1500 for overspeeding on two-wheelers and three-wheelers, Rs. 2000 for Light Motor Vehicles, Rs. 4000 for heavy vehicles.

Vehicle registration violation will attract Rs. 2000 for two-wheelers of three-wheeler vehicles, while it will be Rs. 3,000 for Light Motor Vehicles and Rs. 5,000 for heavy vehicles.

If you are racing your vehicle and carrying out stunts, you will have to bear a cost of Rs. 5,000 and Rs 10,000 second time.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said his government is bringing drastic changes in RTO rules as well. The announcement will be made in a week or so, he added.