Gold climbs Rs 133, silver prices jump Rs 238

Gold prices climbed by Rs 133 to Rs 41,292 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday on weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 41,159 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Likewise, silver prices also jumped Rs 238 to Rs 47,277 per kg from Rs 47,039 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 133 with weaker rupee. The spot rupee was trading around 11 paise weaker against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In opening trade on Monday, the rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 18 paise to 71.51 against the US dollar, tracking weak opening in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency overseas.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,578 per ounce and silver was up at USD 18.15 per ounce.

"Gold prices rallied on risk off sentiments on worsening China corona virus crisis," he added.