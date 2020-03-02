Image Source : PTI Chattisgarh per capita income to cross Rs 98k: 2019-20 Economic Survey

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Chhattisgarh is estimated to grow by 5.32 percent and per capita income is likely to reach Rs 98,281 in 2019-20, the Economic Survey Report tabled in the state Assembly on Monday revealed. The report for 2019-20, tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey in the absence of Planning, Economics and Statistics Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, also said the state's agriculture and industry sectors are expected to grow by 3.31 per cent and 4.94 per cent respectively.

The service sector is likely to expand by 6.62 percent as compared to 2017-18 while the growth in Gross State Domestic Product for 2019-20 at current prices is likely to be 8.26 percent. It said the state's per capita income for the current fiscal is likely to touch Rs 98,281, which is a rise by 6.35 per cent from the previous financial year.

