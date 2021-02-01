Monday, February 01, 2021
     
Budget 2021: What Sitharaman announced for rural infra development fund

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday, which was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2021 12:36 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the allocation to rural infrastructure development has been increased to Rs 40,000 crore for the next fiscal from Rs 30,000 crore in FY21. Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she also said the operation green scheme will cover 22 more perishable commodities while announcing the development of five major fishing hubs.

Sitharaman further said 1,000 more mandis will be integrated with the electronic national market and the agriculture infrastructure fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

The agriculture infrastructure fund outlay will be increased to Rs 40,000 crore, and micro-irrigation corpus will be doubled to Rs 10,000 crore, she added.

Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".

It has to be a vision statement, a roadmap to get the world's fastest-growing major economy back on track.

