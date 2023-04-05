Gold prices increase marginally today: Check latest rates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices increase marginally on April 5

Gold price today: On April 5 (Wednesday), gold prices have increased marginally. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,340 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,310. Pure gold and standard gold both increased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

Currently, pure gold is trading at over Rs 61,000 in all cities of Tamil Nadu which is highest in the country. In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,110 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,010. Same prices are registered in other significant cities of Tamil Nadu like Erode, Coimbatore and Madurai.

The prices have subsequently slightly increased in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Delhi, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 60,490 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is at Rs 55,460. In Mumbai, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 60,340 while ten grams of 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 55,310. In Kolkata, ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,310 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 60,340.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 60,340 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,310. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 60,390 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 55,360.

