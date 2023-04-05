Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Gold prices increase marginally today: Check latest rates

Gold prices increase marginally today: Check latest rates

Gold price today: On April 5, 24 carat gold increased by Rs 10 and is currently priced at Rs 60,340 and 22 carat gold also increased by Rs 10 and is trading at Rs 55,310.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2023 9:47 IST
Gold prices increase
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices increase marginally on April 5

Gold price today: On April 5 (Wednesday), gold prices have increased marginally. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,340 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,310. Pure gold and standard gold both increased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

Currently, pure gold is trading at over Rs 61,000 in all cities of Tamil Nadu which is highest in the country. In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,110 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,010. Same prices are registered in other significant cities of Tamil Nadu like Erode, Coimbatore and Madurai.

The prices have subsequently slightly increased in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Delhi, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 60,490 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is at Rs 55,460. In Mumbai, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 60,340 while ten grams of 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 55,310. In Kolkata, ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,310 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 60,340. 

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 60,340 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,310. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 60,390 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 55,360.

Related Stories
Gold prices remains same in the last 24 hours

Gold prices remains same in the last 24 hours

24 carat gold crosses Rs 60,000 in major cities

24 carat gold crosses Rs 60,000 in major cities

Gold prices remain constant over the weekend, 24 carat gold remains at Rs 60,000

Gold prices remain constant over the weekend, 24 carat gold remains at Rs 60,000

Gold prices drops in India, 24 carat falls below Rs 60,000 mark

Gold prices drops in India, 24 carat falls below Rs 60,000 mark

Latest Business News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Top News

Related Markets News

Latest News