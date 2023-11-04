Nitish Kumar feels he knows everything, has stopped taking advise, says Prashant Kishor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses supporters during the Jan Suraj Padyatra, in East Champaran. (File photo)

Patna: Political strategist Prashant Kishor has hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he makes fun of his own officials irrespective of the platform he's present and speaking at.

There was a huge controversy over his statement when he in front of President Droupadi Murmu said that the BJP people were his friends, Kishor said.

You listen to that speech, the way he is giving the speech in a formal program in front of the President, it seems as if he is talking to people while eating something at his home. Somewhere this is the effect of his age and also a bit of ego as well, Prashant Kishor added.

A king who does not take advice is certain to fall

Prashant Kishor said that Nitish Kumar is an educated person and there is no problem in it but he is not the only educated person in Bihar. Thousands of people in Bihar are more educated than him.

"It is clear from the scriptures that the king who stops consulting and taking advice from the people is sure to fall," Kishor said while taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar.

The problem with Nitish Kumar today is that he has stopped talking and taking advice. He acts as if he knows everything.

