'Sab dulhe hain, baraati koi nahi hai', BJP MP Sushil Modi takes potshot on opposition meeting

Bihar: Aiming to outsmart the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the opposition leaders have called for a meeting to forge a united Opposition front. This meeting is scheduled for June 23 (today) in Patna to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 general elections. Taking a jibe at the opposition, BJP MP Sushil Modi called the scheduled meeting a wedding procession and asserted that every leader who will be joining the meeting is the groom, but there are no guests. "Ye Jo Baraat Lagi Hai, Usme Sabhi Dulhe Hain, Baraati Koi Nahi hai," he said.

All opposition leaders "projecting themselves as contenders"

Modi also took a potshot at Nitish Kumar who had organized an event where everyone seemed to be "projecting themselves as contenders". "Nitish Ji Ne Aisi Baraat Lagaai Hai, Jisme Sab Dulhe hain. Everyone is busy making others accept their conditions. Kejriwal has threatened that he would not attend the meeting until the Congress announced cooperation on the ordinance issue. It is possible that some consensus has also been reached," Modi said.

Will Kejriwal forge a seat-sharing pact with Congress?

He then pointed out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and questioned- despite attending the opposition meeting, whether he will be willing to share seats with Congress in Delhi and Punjab. "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joining the opposition meeting along with Congress, but will he forge a seat-sharing pact with the grand old party in Delhi and Punjab," Sushil Modi questioned.

"Kejriwal may have gone to meet Nitish Kumar today, but will he leave seats for Congress in Punjab and Delhi?" he asked.

Ravi Kishan also charged the opposition leaders

Earlier on Thursday, BJP MP and Actor Ravi Kishan also charged the opposition leaders and asserted they all are "scared" and are gathering to protect their "own interests."

"People born in air-conditioned rooms will not be able to stand in front of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. The Opposition has no face. Don't know what welfare they will do for the country. They are gathering in Patna for their own interests," he told reporters.

He further said that BJP will win 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The opposition will lose the election badly. Only a handful of people in the country are opposing the Modi government by appearing in TV and newspapers. Modi is the voice of 140 crore people," the Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh said.

