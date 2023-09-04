Bihar govt withdraws list of revised holidays from September to December after massive outrage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Bihar government on Monday withdrew the list of revised holidays from September to December after massive outrage. The order from the Nitish government has sparked off a political slugfest between the opposition BJP and the ruling Mahagathbandhan government. Stepping up attacks against the Bihar government, the BJP had claimed that reducing the number of festival holidays to 11 from 23 by the state government has hurt the sentiments of people.

A few days back, the Nitish government had brought out a special holiday calendar in a bid to ensure that primary and middle schools in the state achieve a number of maximum work days as stipulated under the Right to Education Act. According to the notification released by the state education department on August 29, the number of festival holidays was reduced to 11 that were 23 between September to December.

The notice also sought to bring uniformity across the state, though district education officers have been permitted to announce additional holidays with permission from the department. The department also came out with a slew of stringent measures to infuse diligence among its teachers and officials and improve academic atmosphere in government-run schools in the state.

According to the new order, the number of holidays during Durga Puja has been reduced to three days from six and a single day on Diwali (November 12). Another holiday will be given on Chitragupta Puja (Nov 15) and two days for Bihar's most popular festival Chhtah Puja (Nov 19 and 20) instead of the earlier practice of nine days at a stretch.