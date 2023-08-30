Bihar: 'Hindus will be hurt', BJP attacks Nitish government after holidays of teachers shortened

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP launches scathing attacks over the holidays cut announcement

The decision of the Nitish government to reduce the number of festive holidays in government schools drew severe reactions from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Wednesday.

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary accused CM Nitish Kumar of appeasement, claiming the government has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

"This arrogant government of Bihar is continuously doing politics of appeasement. Uncle-nephew's government (Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav) does not desist from hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Can't Hindu even celebrate our religious festivals in Bihar now? Apart from Deepawali, Durga Puja, the holidays of Mahaparva Chhath have also been curtailed. This is very unfortunate and unacceptable. The people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the pioneers of appeasement politics in 2024 and 2025," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh also slammed the Bihar government saying no wonder if tomorrow Sharia will be implemented in the state.

"The holidays for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja have been canceled by the Education Department, Government of Bihar. Tomorrow it is possible that Sharia will be implemented in Bihar and there will be a ban on celebrating Hindu festivals," Singh posted on X.

Why is row over the announcement?

As per the official release, the number of festive holidays in government schools has been reduced to 11 which were 23 between September to December. In recent days Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak has issued several new instructions regarding the improvement in the school education system in Bihar.

There will be no more Raksha Bandhan holiday on August 31. Apart from this, earlier there was six days holiday on Durga Puja which has now been reduced to three days. Additionally, there was a nine days holiday between November 13 to 21 from Diwali to Chhath but now there will be only one day holiday on Diwali (on 12 November), one day holiday for Chitragupta Puja on November 15 and there will be two days holiday on November 19 and November 20 for Chhath Puja.

In the revised order issued by the Education Department, it has been said that it is necessary to have at least 200 working days in primary schools and 220 days in middle schools, but due to elections, examinations, festivals and natural calamities, studies in schools are affected. Apart from this, there is no uniformity in the process of closure of schools on the occasion of festivals, schools are open in some districts during some festivals and closed in others, this change will be done in the remaining days of 2023 for uniformity in the operation of schools. Has been done.

