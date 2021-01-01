Image Source : GOOGLE Maruti Suzuki reports over 20 per cent rise in December 2020 sales

Maruti Suzuki has posted total sales of 160,226 unites in December 2020. This is a growth of 20.2 per cent over December 2019.

According to a statement released by the company, the total sales include domestic sales of 146,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs.

In addition, the company exported 9,938 units in December 2020.

In the third quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal, the company registered total sales of 495,897 units, a growth of 13.4 per cent over the same period previous year.

Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI DECEMBER 2020 SALES Maruti Suzuki December 2020 sales

In the utility vehicle segment -- Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross contributed to 25,701 units, accounting 8 per cent growth.