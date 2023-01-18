Mercury Direct in Sagittarius: Aries can face challenges in business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mercury Direct in Sagittarius on January 18

Mercury Direct in Sagittarius 2023: Effect on the zodiac signs of this Budh Margi on January 18. Know what stars have in store for you.

Aries

Ganesha says that this increasing imbalance between income and expenditure can put you under stress. If you are thinking of changing the job, then you will have to wait longer. On the other hand, those who do business can face a tough challenge from their rivals. You may have to face a lot of ups and downs in love relationships as well. In the first month of the year itself, you may face such an expense, which will not be possible to avoid. Talking about your health, you may have insomnia and mental stress may also increase.

Taurus

Ganesha says you will have to face financial problems. The work environment in the office will also not suit you and there can be disputes with colleagues. In such a situation, if you are expecting a promotion, then you may have to wait longer. Talking about love life and family relations, problems can arise due to a lack of mutual understanding. Will be very worried about their health and due to this money will also be spent more. The economic condition will be weak during this period and you will have to face a financial crunch. During this, there is also a possibility of getting cheated by someone, so do not do any transaction even by mistake.

Gemini

Ganesha says that due to the transit of Mercury, many ups and downs can come in the life of the natives of Gemini. Have to be careful about your health. Diseases arising due to skin, drug reactions, and other allergies have to be avoided. ignore being a victim of any conspiracy at the workplace. Come straight home after finishing work. If you work on keeping your strategies and plans confidential, you will get more success. Matters related to land property or home will be resolved.

Cancer

Ganesha says that due to the transit of Mercury, the married life of Cancerians will be happy. Marriage-related work will also be successful. The pending work in the departments of the central or state government will be completed. If you want to apply for a new tender, then Mercury transit will give favorable results. Avoid partnerships in business. Don't lend more money to anyone in the middle of this period, there is a strong possibility of financial loss.

Leo

Ganesha says that due to its effect, the pressure of work on you can increase a lot and you will be very mentally disturbed. Money will also be spent in the meanwhile and your relations with the people of the house will not be good. Do not take up any new work at this time and also avoid traveling. If you are a businessman, then during this time your profit can decrease significantly. Your health will also be fragile. There will be less mutual understanding in the relationship and due to this problems can increase a lot. Take special care of your health.

Virgo

Ganesha says that due to the transit of Mercury, the people of the Virgo zodiac will get successful. If you want to start any major work or make a new contract, then this time period will be very favorable for that. Love-related matters will accelerate. If you want to have a love marriage, then this time will be blissful for you. Time will be more favorable for competitors. There is also a possibility of getting support from elder family members and senior brothers.

Libra

Ganesha says that matters related to ancestral property will be resolved. Your dream of buying a new house or a vehicle for a long time will come true. Good news will be earned from friends and relatives. The pending works in government departments will be completed. If you want to apply for a new tender then this transit of Mercury will give you achievement. Be conscious of the soundness and fitness of the parents.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that your expenses will increase wildly and you may suffer due to children. Will be very disappointed in your professional life at this time. Water can turn on the hopes you had kept. If you do your own occupation, then you may have to face a tough challenge. During this, you will often have arguments with your spouse on one or the other issue. Talking about your health, you need to take special care of your eyes.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that due to the effect of Mercury transit, there will be economic reforms in the life of Sagittarius. There will be an increase in the means of salary, but there are chances of getting the wealth stuck for many days back. There will also be chances of getting wealth. Matters related to land will be resolved. With the strength of your speaking skills, you will easily overcome difficult situations. Those participating in competitive exams will have to put in more effort to get good marks.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that at this time you will have to face a lot of difficulties in professional life. You can have a lot of disputes with colleagues and seniors. People will also underestimate your hard work. You will appear completely unsatisfied with your professional life. In business also, you will be disappointed if you do not get the desired profit. At the same time, your relations in the family will not be very nice. There can be a quarrel with the love partner. Your stress can increase a lot in the meantime and it will have a direct effect on your health.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that during the transit of Mercury, there will be many ups and downs and you will be saved from losses in business. Don't lend more money to anyone, there is a possibility of financial loss. There will be more running. It would be prudent to settle the disputed matters outside the law court. Students participating in the competitive examination will have to study with full focus. There is a possibility of receiving gritty messages from friends and relatives. Child-related concerns can be troubling

Pisces

Ganesha says that there will be an increase in the means of salary. There are chances of getting back the wealth given for a long time. Support from elder family members and senior brothers will also be received. If you want to apply for any type of government tender, then this time will be very suitable for you. There is also a possibility of childbirth and upbringing for the new couple.

