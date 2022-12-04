Horoscope Today, December 5: Business trips on the cards of Gemini, Cancer needs to be careful with health

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 5

Horoscope today December 5, 2022: Today is the Trayodashi date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Monday. Trayodashi Tithi will be the whole day today. After crossing the whole day today, there will be Parigha Yoga late at 3:8 pm. And this morning there will be Ashwini Nakshatra at 7.15 pm, after that Bharani Nakshatra will be installed. Apart from this, today is Som Pradosh fast and today Venus will enter Sagittarius. Acharya Indu Prakash knows how it will be for you and what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a good day. Sharing happiness with others will give you health benefits. Your spouse will help you and prove to be helpful. Your hard work will definitely bring success on the work front. There is a need to solve old long-time problems today. Therefore, if you think positively, you will definitely get success. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house. You will spend more time with your family.

Taurus

Today your day will be favourable. If you are looking for a new job, then you are going to get that good news soon. Keep your thoughts positive, it will definitely benefit you in the coming time. Today will bring good news for those who are thinking of changing themselves. Today there are chances of getting jobs abroad. Try to resolve the problems of the house with great understanding

it will definitely keep you stress-free. Your thoughts will create artistic thinking.

Gemini

Today you will suddenly be fascinated by physical things. Software engineers will benefit more, they will be appreciated for their talent, which will brighten your luck and will give you monetary benefits. Business trips are on the cards. You will get relief from illness, just improve your food habits and lifestyle this will give relief to your stomach and will also prevent any major disease.

Cancer

Today your day will be beneficial. Today is the best day to express your desires and make decisions. You will be able to get the desired happiness, while the atmosphere will be pompous after the completion of any major work in the family. Try to control your expenses. Those who have complaints of blood pressure and diabetes need to be careful with their health. Keep track of your diet and eat healthily.

Leo

Today the day will be favorable for you. Do not forget to take goods and essential paper while going to the office. Control anger, otherwise your work can deteriorate. Professional scrutiny can be done on the work front. Today you will spend valuable time with family. In married life, you will support your spouse to bring happiness. A short trip can be planned with the family. Be careful about financial issues and do not trust anyone blindly. People need to be treated with affection and mutual harmony.

Virgo

Today you will have to spend some money to give your career a new height and new dimension. This will benefit you in the future. The day will be auspicious for employed people and businessmen. Health will be good. You will get relief from acute diseases. Property-related works will see a way to the right path. The waves of imagination rising in the mind will take you to heights. Family-related work may get an obstacle for some reason.

Libra

Today your day will be lucky. You will get happiness in married life. Today is an auspicious day for those who are working in the accounting or financial sector or are unemployed. You will be able to get new opportunities. Give time to the family, this will improve the relationship. You can get answers to questions arising in the mind. You will get support from home and office.

Scorpio

Today your day will be mixed. You will succeed in presenting your opinion on any project of your office, this will make your senior happy and you will be in the eyes of the boss. You will be busy solving some old problems of your friend, but will also succeed later. The trapped money can be returned, which will make your mind very happy. The journey for some work will be beneficial for you. If all your attention is on your important work, then you will definitely get success.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be fresh. Any problems related to everyday work will be solved. Work with peace and seriousness, everything will be alright. If you are thinking of starting a new work today, then it would be better to start with the advice of elders, this will enhance the work properly. If you take your partner's words seriously, then it will affect your love life and the relationship will also get better.

Capricorn

Today your day will be normal. There will be positive changes in the workplace for people working in the field of IT. Do work that gives you satisfaction. The upcoming problems will be dealt with the support of family and friends. Career may move forward. You will get love, surprise and support from your partner. The results received today will be in your favor. Keep coordination in the family and take the blessings of the elder of the house before getting out, because there can be a dispute with someone outside the house today, it would be better to ignore it.

Aquarius

Today will bring you a special moment. People will be happy with your actions. Interest in spirituality and science will increase. Today is a good day for investments. Along with studies, you can also get an offer to do a part-time job. There may be a lack of confidence. It would be better not to let your confidence go down, work diligently. With proper hard work, you will also overcome the obstacles in the work.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. There will also be some big economic benefits. Many people like you will prove to be very helpful. Income will increase, but expenses will also be out of your control. Help others, you will get praise from the officials at the workplace too. With the help of influential people, you will be connected, which will help you to move forward. Today's day will also be better for your health. Your good behavior will get sympathy from people, you will get support from colleagues.

