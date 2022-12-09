Horoscope Today, December 10: Leo will welcome relatives into their house, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 10: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 10: Saturday is the second date of Paush Krishna Paksha. The second date will be till 1.47 pm today. After that, Tritiya Tithi will take place. After passing the whole day today, Shukla Yoga will remain till 4.26 am. Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 5:42 pm today. Apart from this, from 3 am till the next day at 4.14 pm, Bhadra of heaven will remain. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how your day will be on December 10 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today will be full of enthusiasm. You will be very energetic. You will put all your energy into your new project and double your efforts. There are possibilities of changes in your professional field. If you were looking for a job abroad for a long time, then today can provide favorable results. It is a beneficial day for the people working in the field of property. New sources of income may emerge. Chant Gayatri Mantra.

Taurus

Today will be good for you. The office work will be better than every day. There is also a possibility of buying some new items related to the comforts of the house. A marriage proposal can be received for bachelor. Take up any new work only after talking to an expert. People working together will be helpful for you. You can join many beneficial deals. Time will be progressive for employed people. The economic side will remain strong. Apply saffron tilak, peace will remain in the mind.

Gemini

Today will bring new happiness to your family. A new member will join your house. People will come to your house to congratulate you. In the matter of explaining something to someone, your words will have an effect on people. It will be better if you stay away from unnecessary haste in actions. Lovemates will have a good day today. Soon your marriage will also get fixed. You will plan to hang out somewhere with your spouse. Today you need to be patient, as well as use sweet language while talking to someone. If you think about working independently then it can be beneficial. Offer modak to Lord Ganesh, all the work will be completed without any hindrance.

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. Students will have to work a little harder. Your hard work will soon bear fruits. You will participate in many fun activities together with friends. This will make you very happy. You will be ready to fight against all kinds of situations. Family problems will end today. You can get many opportunities to increase your reputation. Health will be good. The economic side will be stronger than before. Offer water to the Sun.

Leo

Today new ideas will come into your mind. You will think of doing something new. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Your juniors will come to learn from you. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to the success of your son. You will get good opportunities in connection with the job. Relatives can suddenly come to your house today. Today Lakshmi will arrive in your home in the form of a child. Lovemates will go for dinner today, which will bring sweetness in the relationship. Make laddus made of sesame seeds and float them in the water.

Virgo

Today will be a favorable day for you. Positive response will be received from seniors in the office today. You may also get an opportunity for promotion. The obstacles coming in the marriage of people of this zodiac will be removed today. You can go somewhere to visit relatives. Married people of this zodiac can go to a restaurant to have dinner with their spouse today. It will be a good day for the students. You will be interested in studies, as well as you can get good results related to competitive exams. Worship in the temple.

Libra

Today your day will be favorable for you. Your attention will be towards creative works. If you are thinking of starting some work then start it today. it will be a favorable day for the traders of this zodiac. There will be profit in the business. The money you are owed will be returned today. Don't trust a stranger at all. You need to be careful about your health. You have to take care of food and drink. Avoid eating oily things. The wish of getting something will be fulfilled today, due to which your mind will be happy. Get out of the house after taking the blessings of your parents.

Scorpio

The day will bring a new gift of happiness for you. The work done together with the business partner will be beneficial. You will get respect in high and intellectual classes. Today is auspicious to spend with your family members. You will keep moving forward to make your life better. Office work will be better than every day. You will have a good impact on people in terms of conversation. Lovemates of this zodiac can gift earrings to please their partner today or can also take them for a walk. Bow your head in the temple, all the problems will be resolved soon.

Sagittarius

Today is the best day to start a business. You can earn profit by making a good plan. Business can progress with the help of friends. The business classes can expand their work abroad. Your mind will be full of enthusiasm and you will be ready to face the toughest problems. You can get the support of a senior officer in the workplace. Unmarried people can get proposals for marriage. Offer boondi to Lord Hanuman.

Capricorn

Today will be beneficial. You are expected to get praise from higher officials. Luck will support you during this time. You can get desired success in financial matters. Today you will spend money in some auspicious work. You can get financial help from a highly-placed person. If you are a student associated with research, then you will get better results. People doing business will get success in doing good planning. Employed people of this zodiac will get help from the authorities. The day can prove to be good in terms of money. Professional relations will be formed with new people.

Aquarius

Today will be normal. Your attention will be towards spirituality. There can also be planning to visit a religious place. Your mind will be happy if you get some good news suddenly. You can expect to receive an expensive gift from your spouse. Be honest about your potential and develop your interest in new areas. If you want to grow your business then today is a good day. People associated with the field of music will get an offer to sing in a show today, due to which your mind will be happy. While leaving the house, leave only after eating something sweet.

Pisces

Today your day will be pleasant. Today all your time will be spent with family. Today you can go abroad in connection with the business. Today you can buy any electronic item. Today you can be honored for your work in society. Today is also a good day for the students of this zodiac, they will be interested in studies. Today is an auspicious day to join a new course. Today is the day for lovemates to add sweetness to the relationship. Plant a sapling home.

