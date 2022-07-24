Aquarius Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Disputes will be resolved but expenses will rise

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): The coming week will see the stars in motion as the planetary positions undergo a shift. For Aquarius, expert astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that the coming week will be a mix of both good and bad. for the good part, the people of this zodiac sign will see their disputes being resolved and receive the blessings of their loved ones. On the downside, your budget may suffer a little and hence they need to keep a check on their expenses. Read on to know in detail the astrological predictions for the week.

Ganesha says any dispute will be resolved through conversation this week. The inspiration and blessings of a well-wisher will prove to be a blessing for you. There may be some good news from children too. The expenses will rise. Do not give advice without asking about someone else's personal matters, otherwise, you may be harmed. Your budget should also be considered before helping a close relative. If you are planning to partner with someone to grow the business, your decision will be positive. Cooperation and coordination between family members will be maintained properly. Health will be fine.

Read astrological predictions of all the 12 zodiac signs here

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News