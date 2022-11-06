Aaj Ka Panchang 7 November 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 7 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 7 November 2022: Today is the Chaturdarshi date and Monday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturdarshi date will remain till 4.15 pm today. After that the full moon date will start. Today the full moon of Vratadi will be celebrated. Today Dev Deepawali will be celebrated. Tonight there will be Siddhi Yoga till 10.37 pm and Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 12.37 pm tonight. Apart from this, from 4:15 pm today evening till 4:23 am the next morning, there will be Bhadra of heaven. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Chaturdarshi Tithi - Today evening till 4:15 pm

Siddhi Yoga - Tonight till 10.37 minutes

Ashwini Nakshatra - Tonight till 12.37 minutes

Swarg Lok ki Bhadra - From 4:15 pm today to 4:23 am the next morning

Rahukal

Delhi- 07:59 am to 09:21 am

Mumbai - 08:07 am to 09:32 am

Chandigarh - 08:03 am to 09:24 am

Lucknow - 07:43 am to 09:05 am

Bhopal - 07:53 am to 09:16 am

Kolkata - 07:08 am to 08:32 am

Ahmedabad - 08:12 am to 09:35 am

Chennai - 07:32 am to 08:59 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:36 am

Sunset - 5:32 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (7 Nov to 13 Nov): Gemini should be very careful, know about other zodiac signs

Also Read: Aaj Ka Panchang 6 Nov: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Read More Astrology News