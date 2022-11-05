Aaj Ka Panchang 6 Nov: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Aaj Ka Panchang 6 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 6 November, 2022: Sunday is Trayodashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 4.28 pm today. Tonight there will be Vraj Yoga till 11.50 pm. Also, tonight there will be Revati Nakshatra till 12.04. Apart from this, Panchak is over today and it is Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. Know the Panchang of Sunday, shubh muhurat and sunrise-sunset time

Shubh Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi - Today at 4:28 pm

Vraj Yoga - till 11.50 pm

Revathi nakshatra - 12 to 4 minutes at night

Rahukaal

Delhi- 04:10 pm to 05:32 pm

Mumbai - 04:38 pm to 06:03 pm

Chandigarh - 04:10 pm to 05:31 pm

Lucknow- 03:58 pm to 05:20 pm

Bhopal - 04:15 pm to 05:39 pm

Kolkata - 03:33 pm to 04:57 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:35 pm to 05:59 pm

Chennai - 04:14 pm to 05:41 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:36 am

Sunset - 5:32 pm

