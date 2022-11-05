Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 6 Nov: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 6 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Aaj Ka Panchang 6 November, 2022: Sunday is Trayodashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 4.28 pm today. Tonight there will be Vraj Yoga till 11.50 pm. Also, tonight there will be Revati Nakshatra till 12.04. Apart from this, Panchak is over today and it is Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. Know the Panchang of Sunday, shubh muhurat and sunrise-sunset time

Shubh Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi - Today at 4:28 pm

Vraj Yoga - till 11.50 pm
Revathi nakshatra - 12 to 4 minutes at night

Rahukaal

Delhi- 04:10 pm to 05:32 pm
Mumbai - 04:38 pm to 06:03 pm
Chandigarh - 04:10 pm to 05:31 pm
Lucknow- 03:58 pm to 05:20 pm
Bhopal - 04:15 pm to 05:39 pm
Kolkata - 03:33 pm to 04:57 pm
Ahmedabad - 04:35 pm to 05:59 pm
Chennai - 04:14 pm to 05:41 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:36 am
Sunset - 5:32 pm

