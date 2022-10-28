Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Friday, October 28, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2022 23:09 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October

Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October: Today is the Chaturthi Tithi and Saturday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 8.13 am today. After that Panchami Tithi will start, which will last till 5.51 am in the morning. Today there will be Ravi Yoga till 9.6 am in the morning. After that Sukarma Yoga will take place. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 9.6 am today. After that Mool Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Saubhagya Panchami and Surya Shashthi Vrat i.e. the second restraint of Chhath Puja. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time. 

Auspicious time

Chaturdarshi date - till 8.13 am today
Panchami Tithi - till 5.51 am in the morning
Ravi Yoga - Today morning till 6.00 am
Jyestha Nakshatra - Today morning till 9.6 minutes

Rahukal
Delhi - 09:18 am to 10:41 am
Mumbai - 09:30 am to 10:56 am
Chandigarh - 09:21 am to 10:43 am
Lucknow - 09:02 am to 10:26 am
Bhopal - 09:14 am to 10:39 am
Kolkata - 08:30 am to 09:55 am
Ahmedabad - 09:33 am to 10:58 am
Chennai - 08:57 am to 10:25 am
sunrise-sunset time
Sunrise - 6:30 am
Sunset - 5:39 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

