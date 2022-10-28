Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October: Today is the Chaturthi Tithi and Saturday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 8.13 am today. After that Panchami Tithi will start, which will last till 5.51 am in the morning. Today there will be Ravi Yoga till 9.6 am in the morning. After that Sukarma Yoga will take place. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 9.6 am today. After that Mool Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Saubhagya Panchami and Surya Shashthi Vrat i.e. the second restraint of Chhath Puja. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.
Auspicious time
Chaturdarshi date - till 8.13 am today
Panchami Tithi - till 5.51 am in the morning
Ravi Yoga - Today morning till 6.00 am
Jyestha Nakshatra - Today morning till 9.6 minutes
Rahukal
Delhi - 09:18 am to 10:41 am
Mumbai - 09:30 am to 10:56 am
Chandigarh - 09:21 am to 10:43 am
Lucknow - 09:02 am to 10:26 am
Bhopal - 09:14 am to 10:39 am
Kolkata - 08:30 am to 09:55 am
Ahmedabad - 09:33 am to 10:58 am
Chennai - 08:57 am to 10:25 am
sunrise-sunset time
Sunrise - 6:30 am
Sunset - 5:39 pm
