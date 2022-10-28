Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October

Aaj Ka Panchang 29 October: Today is the Chaturthi Tithi and Saturday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 8.13 am today. After that Panchami Tithi will start, which will last till 5.51 am in the morning. Today there will be Ravi Yoga till 9.6 am in the morning. After that Sukarma Yoga will take place. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 9.6 am today. After that Mool Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Saubhagya Panchami and Surya Shashthi Vrat i.e. the second restraint of Chhath Puja. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Chaturdarshi date - till 8.13 am today

Panchami Tithi - till 5.51 am in the morning

Ravi Yoga - Today morning till 6.00 am

Jyestha Nakshatra - Today morning till 9.6 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi - 09:18 am to 10:41 am

Mumbai - 09:30 am to 10:56 am

Chandigarh - 09:21 am to 10:43 am

Lucknow - 09:02 am to 10:26 am

Bhopal - 09:14 am to 10:39 am

Kolkata - 08:30 am to 09:55 am

Ahmedabad - 09:33 am to 10:58 am

Chennai - 08:57 am to 10:25 am

sunrise-sunset time

Sunrise - 6:30 am

Sunset - 5:39 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

