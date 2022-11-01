Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 2 November 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and sunrise-sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2022 18:32 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 2 November 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 2 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 November 2022: Today is the Navami date and Wednesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Navami's date will remain till 9.09 pm tonight. From 10.27 am today morning till 7.50 am the next day there will be an increase in yoga. Along with this, after crossing the whole day today, Dhanishta Nakshatra will be established till 1.43 pm late at night. Apart from this, Panchak starts at 2:16 pm today. Also, today is Akshaya Navami Vrat and Kushmanda Navami.

Auspicious time

Navami Tithi - 9 o'clock at night till 9 minutes

Vriddhi Yoga - up to 7:50 in the morning
Dhanishta Nakshatra - till 1.43 pm
Panchak - Starting at 2:16 pm 

Raahukal

Delhi- 12:05 pm to 01:27 pm
Mumbai - 12:2 pm to 01:48 pm
Chandigarh - 12:06 pm to 01:28 pm
Lucknow - From 11:50 before noon to 01:13 in the afternoon
Bhopal - 12:04 pm to 01:28 pm
Kolkata- Before 11:20 pm to 12:45 pm
Ahmedabad - 12:23 pm to 01:47 pm
Chennai - 11:52 pm to 01:20 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:31 am 
Sunset - 5:37 pm

 

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

