Love and Relationship Horoscope, November 1: Leo must mind their words, Taurus to have happy day

Love and Relationship Horoscope Today, November 1, 2022: Today is the Ashtami date and Tuesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Ashtami's date will remain till 11.04 pm tonight. The day will be favourable for Aries, Libra and Taurus. However, Leo and Aquarius must be careful. Knows from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of November 1 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Married life will be happy, you will go to visit some new place. Some good messages will be received which will make the mind happy. There will be happiness and peace in the family environment. Will consider any religious journey with family members. You will enjoy the journey. There will be more love for your family.

Taurus

Today will bring happy moments. You will get the blessings of elders by which you will be successful. Today there will be a possibility of getting good news in the house, you will get happiness in married life. Your desire will increase in religious work, you can get Satsang done, and there will be a festive atmosphere in the house. Take special care of the elders of the house. Due to this their love for you will increase.

Gemini

Today your day will bring a golden moment. You will get support from a friend. Will start good work today. You will get rid of diseases.

Cancer

Today will be a favorable day for you. Happiness will increase and the mind will be happy. The stalled plans will be restarted. Doing good work in the company can get a good rating from the boss. You will get more benefits.

Leo

Today will bring new happiness for you. You will get health benefits. You have to avoid excessive anger today. A new happy moment will come in married life, you will get the happiness of children. Do not hurt anyone's feelings with your words, take care of this and talk to the best.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of happiness. The family will get support. Will make up the idea of ​​a party with family members, which will increase happiness.

Libra

Today there will be new enthusiasm and happiness in you. You will take cooperation from a friend. Today you should stay away from controversy, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Due to the arrival of relatives, the schedule of the day can change, and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Scorpio

Today will be a very good day for you, your mind will be happy. You will go on a tour with your friends or colleagues. Relationships with your close relatives will increase. Today you will be excited to start some new work.

Sagittarius

Today will show a new path of happiness. You will remain devotional today, by doing cow service you will get happiness and your companionship will increase. Today will be favorable for you, today all your work will be successful.

Capricorn

Today will be a happy day. Your courage will increase and you will be able to do courageous deeds. You will get the benefit of homeland. There will be a chance to go to a new place in another city with a new friend.

Aquarius

Today your day will bring a lot of happiness. You will keep your opinion with the people at home and you will get good results. Special attention will have to be given to the health of the children. Stay away from negative things and adopt positive thoughts. Women will be busy with household chores today. Will prepare new dishes for the kids.

Pisces

Today your day will be more pleasant. Plant a Tulsi tree at home and do not mind in worship. Family happiness and peace will increase. Today you will go to Gaushala to feed the cow, you will meet some new people there.

