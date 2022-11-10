Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and sunrise-sunset time.

Published on: November 10, 2022 22:15 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022: Today is the third day and Friday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Tritiya's date will remain till 8.17 pm tonight. Tonight there will be Shiva Yoga till 9.30 pm. At the same time, after crossing the whole day of the whole night, the next morning there will be Mrigashira Nakshatra till 6.17 am. Apart from this, the Bhadra of heaven will remain from 7.24 am to 8.17 pm today. Also, let me tell you that Shukracharya will enter the Scorpio sign tonight at 08:10 pm and today there is also Saubhagya Sundari fast.

Auspicious time

Tritiya Tithi - Tonight till 8.17 minutes 

Shiv Yoga - Tonight till 9:30
Mrigashira Nakshatra - Next morning till 6:17 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi- 10:44 am to 12:05 pm 
Mumbai - 10:58 am to 12:23 pm 
Chandigarh - 10:46 am to 12:06 pm 
Lucknow- 10:29 am to 11:50 pm 
Bhopal - 10:41 am to 12:04 pm 
Kolkata- 09:57 am to 11:21 pm 
Ahmedabad - 11:00 pm to 12:23 pm 
Chennai - 10:26 am to 11:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - 6:39 am 
Sunset - 5:30 PM

