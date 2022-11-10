Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 11 November 2022: Today is the third day and Friday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Tritiya's date will remain till 8.17 pm tonight. Tonight there will be Shiva Yoga till 9.30 pm. At the same time, after crossing the whole day of the whole night, the next morning there will be Mrigashira Nakshatra till 6.17 am. Apart from this, the Bhadra of heaven will remain from 7.24 am to 8.17 pm today. Also, let me tell you that Shukracharya will enter the Scorpio sign tonight at 08:10 pm and today there is also Saubhagya Sundari fast.

Auspicious time

Tritiya Tithi - Tonight till 8.17 minutes

Shiv Yoga - Tonight till 9:30

Mrigashira Nakshatra - Next morning till 6:17 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi- 10:44 am to 12:05 pm

Mumbai - 10:58 am to 12:23 pm

Chandigarh - 10:46 am to 12:06 pm

Lucknow- 10:29 am to 11:50 pm

Bhopal - 10:41 am to 12:04 pm

Kolkata- 09:57 am to 11:21 pm

Ahmedabad - 11:00 pm to 12:23 pm

Chennai - 10:26 am to 11:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:39 am

Sunset - 5:30 PM

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 10: Aries will see financial benefit, know about other zodiac signs

Also Read: Aaj Ka Panchang 10 November 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Read More Astrology News