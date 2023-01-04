Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 4, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Congress elated after VHP leader and Ram Janmabhoomi trust member praised Rahul’s Yatra
- Exclusive: Muslim women with children staged protest in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, to prevent demolition
- Exclusive: Jain community staged protests in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram over Sri Sammed Shikhar issue
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.