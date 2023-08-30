Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
     
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2023 23:02 IST
In today's episode:

  • Opposition alliance INDIA meet tomorrow, Nothing clear about agenda as Mamata, Lalu, Farooq reach Mumbai
  • Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi launch Rs 2000 per month Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka
  • In MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers Rs 1250 to women’s bank accounts, Congress leader Kamal Nath promises to give Rs 1500 per month to women

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

