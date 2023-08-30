Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 30, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Opposition alliance INDIA meet tomorrow, Nothing clear about agenda as Mamata, Lalu, Farooq reach Mumbai

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi launch Rs 2000 per month Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka

In MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers Rs 1250 to women’s bank accounts, Congress leader Kamal Nath promises to give Rs 1500 per month to women

