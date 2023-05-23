Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: 'Situation in state is far worse than Ukraine,' says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, a leader of the BJP and the opposition in West Bengal, made a vehement attack on the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee on Monday, claiming that the "situation in the state is far worse than the situation in Ukraine."

"The condition of West Bengal is worse than that of Ukraine. There is not much explosion happening in Ukraine as it is happening in Bengal. Even though the situation has become a bit peaceful there but recently explosions are going on in Bengal," said Suvendu Adhikari said while talking to ANI.

"Law is equal for everyone but my allegation is on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is that they have left Mamata Banerjee in Saradha chit fund scam, her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) in case of coal and cow smuggling," said BJP minister on the Supreme Court's hearing TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea on May 26.

In addition, he said that the BJP would win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats. He stated, "PM Narendra Modi will cross 400 seats."

Recently, the High Court agreed to list a plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee challenging the Calcutta High Court order that permitted central agencies to quiz him about a recruitment scam.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea before the top court and sought an urgent hearing.

In connection with the West Bengal school recruitment scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, and Mamata Banerjee's nephew. Banerjee has questioned the investigation agency's decision to summon him on short notice.

Abhishek Banerjee declared that the CBI's questioning on Saturday, which lasted for more than nine hours, was a waste of time.

Also Read | West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2024 exam dates OUT; Complete schedule here

Also Read | West Bengal: MiG-29's additional fuel tank dislodges during training, no one injured