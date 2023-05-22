West Bengal: MiG-29's additional fuel tank dislodges during training, no one injured

Follow us on Image Source : DEFENCEUPDATE Luckily, the tank fell in a forest area which resulted in no loss of life or property

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft MiG-29's additional fuel tank of got dislodged during a training session on Monday, and fell in a forest area near the Kalaikunda base in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district. The MiG-29 aircraft was on a routine training mission when the accident took place.

"There was no loss of life or damage to property. The drop tank has been located and is being brought back," said PRO Defence, Kolkata.

"While returning to Kalaikunda airbase, ventral drop tank which is used to carry additional fuel got dislodged and fell into an uninhabited forest," the defence official said.

The drop tank was being brought to the Kalaikunda airbase in coordination with the civil administration, he said.

An investigation was started to find out the cause of the incident, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- Why Congress' support to AAP against Centre's ordinance will be a turning point ahead of 2024

Latest India News