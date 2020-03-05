Friday, March 06, 2020
     
Technology Videos

Casio exhibits new G-shock watch in Japan

Casio held an event to announce to buyers and the media the new production of the world's most popular watch, "G-SHOCK." "G-shock" series are lined up in the first half of fiscal 2020.

