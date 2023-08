Updated on: August 21, 2023 0:08 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Selectors ready for Asia Cup2023 , ODI WC schedule will change again, Ganguly's yes to Ishan for ODI WC

Team India will be selected for the Asia Cup in Delhi on August 21, the team will be selected by the captain, coach and chief selector. According to reports, a 17-member team will be announced under the supervision of Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, eyes will be on KL Rahul, Shreyas.