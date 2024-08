Updated on: August 07, 2024 18:29 IST

Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympics | Was there a conspiracy behind Phogat's disqualification?

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat disqualified for being overweight. Vinesh was scheduled to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match. As India loses one medal, do you think there might have been a conspiracy behind Vinesh's disqualification?