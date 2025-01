Updated on: January 09, 2025 18:15 IST

Speed News: PM Modi inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, emphasizes future in peace, not war

PM Modi inaugurated 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Arvind Kejriwal urged PM Modi to add Jat community to OBC list before Delhi polls. 6 killed in Tirupati Stampede, Andhra govt announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for victims' families. Watch Speed News to get much more updates of the day.