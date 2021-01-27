Nepal PM Oli expresses gratitude to India for shipping 'COVISHIELD' in time

After the recent initiative served by the Indian government for delivering one million dosages of COVISHIELD vaccine to Nepal, Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed his gratitude towards India. In an address during the inauguration ceremony of inoculation drive in Kathmandu, Oli thanked Indian Premier Modi for providing a vaccine in grant to Nepal. Oli added that the vaccine drive to inoculate the people of Himalayan Nation would be complete within three months. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in the first phase of the vaccination drive, the government is inoculating the 'COVISHIELD' vaccine to around 4,50,000 frontline workers. Last week, the Government of India gifted a million doses of the 'COVISHIELD' vaccine to Nepal. The vaccine was jointly developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca--a British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. It has been branded as 'Covishield' in India. According to the ministry, the vaccine has already been dispatched to almost 70 districts as of Tuesday.