Updated on: September 30, 2024 8:48 IST

Nepal: Incessant rainfall and landslides cause havoc in Kathmandu; 170 dead, 68 go missing

Nepal: Several residential areas in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu City were submerged after heavy rains triggered widespread flooding . The devastating series of floods, landslides and inundations has pushed the death toll to 170 in Nepal so far in the last 24 hours.