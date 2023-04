Updated on: April 28, 2023 20:44 IST

Kharge On PM Modi: Is the Congress determined to insult the Prime Minister ?

Karnataka Election 2023: After the end of the nomination date for the Karnataka assembly elections, the campaigning is in full swing. During a public meeting in Haveri, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge used abusive language on PM Narendra Modi. After which this matter has caught fire.