Updated on: October 07, 2024 10:21 IST

Karachi Airport Explosion: Baloch Liberation Army Takes Responsibility As 2 Chinese Nationals Die

Karachi Airport Explosion: Two Chinese nationals died while 10 others got injured after a massive blast rocked Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday. As per police and provincial government, a tanker exploded outside the Karachi Airport, which is also Pakistan's biggest airport.