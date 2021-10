Updated on: October 19, 2021 13:04 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23, 24 October

Amid a series of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the border state on October 23 and 24 to review the security situation. Shah will hold meetings with L-G Manoj Sinha and officials of the Central Armed Police Forces during his two-day visit to the border state.