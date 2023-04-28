Friday, April 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO gets vigilance dept’s notice

News Videos

Updated on: April 28, 2023 9:07 IST

Ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO gets vigilance dept’s notice

The vigilance department of the Delhi government has sent a notice to a former Delhi Jal Board CEO for allegedly demolishing a historical monument to construct a bungalow.
news arvind kejriwal #aapkilledfarmer

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News