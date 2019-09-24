Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan, several injured

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 18:11 IST ]

Devastation caused by the earthqauke is slowly coming to light. A building has collapsed in Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Mirpur was the epicentre of the earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 1km southeast of New Mirpur city, the capital of Mirpur district and the largest city of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

